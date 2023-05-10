Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Sporades Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Votsi, Greece
Plot of land
Votsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Plot of land in Votsi, Greece
Plot of land
Votsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Patitiri, Greece
Plot of land
Patitiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Realting.com
