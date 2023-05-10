Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Lands for sale in Sporades Regional Unit, Greece

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Plot of land in Neo Klima, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Klima, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Myli, Greece
Plot of land
Myli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land in Neo Klima, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Klima, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land in Skopelos, Greece
Plot of land
Skopelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Skopelos, Greece
Plot of land
Skopelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Plot of land in Skopelos, Greece
Plot of land
Skopelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Votsi, Greece
Plot of land
Votsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Plot of land in Votsi, Greece
Plot of land
Votsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Patitiri, Greece
Plot of land
Patitiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Patitiri, Greece
Plot of land
Patitiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Skiathos, Greece
Plot of land
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Plot of land in Mourtero, Greece
Plot of land
Mourtero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir