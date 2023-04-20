Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Spata, Greece

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
500 m²
€ 100,000
Ref: 1109 - For sale Pikermi Plot size 500 sqm Price: 100.000 € George Kostakis Your Next H…
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 075 m²
€ 220,000
ID: #GK009 - Rest of Attica, Rafina: FOR SALE plot 1075sm with facade length of 26μm with a …
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the suburban town of Palli…
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale plot of 380 sq.m. in Athens, Pallini. The plot is located on the central avenue and…
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale plot of 433 sq.m. insuburbof Athens, in Pallini. The plot also has thePlanning Perm…
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 996 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Rafina
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Pikermi area
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, forest view. There is als…
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 508 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Spata, Greece
Plot of land
Spata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
The plot of land is located in Spata area
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 505 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale fenced land of 10741 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply…
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
The plot is located in the town of Drafi
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
The plot is located in the town of Drafi
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 2786 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 550 sq.meters
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The plot of land is located in Spata area,Attica
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
The plot is located in the Pikermi area
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
The plot is located in Pikermi area
Plot of land in Spata, Greece
Plot of land
Spata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale plot of land of 187 sq.m in Pallini area
