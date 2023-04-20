Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. South Pilio Municipality

Lands for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land in byzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
byzitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
Plot of land in byzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
byzitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 51000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Lavkos, Greece
Plot of land
Lavkos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4900 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 93000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale land of 2004 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 10739 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 9046 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
For sale land of 5990 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has electricity supply, buildi…
Plot of land in Kalamaki (Propan), Greece
Plot of land
Kalamaki (Propan), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale fenced land of 1730 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of land in xinobryse, Greece
Plot of land
xinobryse, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir