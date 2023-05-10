Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Lands for sale in South Aegean, Greece

125 properties total found
Plot of land in Gavrio, Greece
Plot of land
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Schinoussa, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoussa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Livadia, Greece
Plot of land
Livadia, Greece
Area 9 239 m²
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Chora, Anafi, Greece
Plot of land
Chora, Anafi, Greece
Area 84 690 m²
€ 480,000
Plot of land in Panaghia, Greece
Plot of land
Panaghia, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
€ 310,000
Plot of land in Chora, Greece
Plot of land
Chora, Greece
Area 500 m²
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Ano Aprovato, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Area 3 229 m²
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Gennadi, Greece
Plot of land
Gennadi, Greece
Area 700 m²
€ 19,000
Plot of land in Agkeria, Greece
Plot of land
Agkeria, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Lipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Lipsi, Greece
Area 2 392 m²
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Kritika, Greece
Plot of land
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land in Psinthos, Greece
Plot of land
Psinthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Plot of land in Pylonas, Greece
Plot of land
Pylonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Laerma, Greece
Plot of land
Laerma, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Lachania, Greece
Plot of land
Lachania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land in Klouvas, Greece
Plot of land
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land in Marmara, Greece
Plot of land
Marmara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
Plot of land in Adamantas, Greece
Plot of land
Adamantas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Stenies, Greece
Plot of land
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir