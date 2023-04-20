Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Skiathos Municipality

Seaview Lands for Sale in Skiathos Municipality, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 4042 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 20…
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 2980 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Skiathos, Greece
Plot of land
Skiathos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the Sporades. The land has a sea view, city view
