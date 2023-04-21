Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Simantra

Seaview Lands for Sale in Simantra, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Simantra, Greece
Plot of land
Simantra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir