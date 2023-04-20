Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality

Seaview Lands for Sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 200…
Plot of land in Milies, Greece
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 66897 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Dimitritsi, Greece
Plot of land
Dimitritsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 236 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has structure, water sup…
Plot of land in Milies, Greece
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 14,990,000
For sale land of 200000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The land has a wonderfull sea view, forest view
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir