Lands for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 990 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale land of 240 sq.meters in Asprovalta
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 360 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Vrasna Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Vrasna Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale fenced land of 1469 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
248 m²
€ 30,000
ID: #PF4 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 248sm corner with a Coefficient…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
382 m²
€ 105,000
ID: #PF02 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 382sm facade. It is located in…
Plot of land in Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 200…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1711 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Milies, Greece
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale fenced land of 324 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission o…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Milies, Greece
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Serres Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Serres Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale land of 70000 sq.meters in Asprovalta
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 66897 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 430 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Dimitritsi, Greece
Plot of land
Dimitritsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale fenced land of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 11,000
For sale land of 188 sq.meters in Asprovalta.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The te…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 236 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Nea Kerdylia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerdylia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
For sale fenced land of 165 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1663 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 997 …
