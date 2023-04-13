Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece

Seaview Lands for Sale in Greece

3 428 properties total found
Plot of landin Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of landin Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of landin Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of landin Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 4042 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 20…
Plot of landin Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of landin Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Greece, Greece
€ 3,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 150,000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halk…
Plot of landin Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Greece, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 320,000
Land for sale in the area of 2003 sq.m. on the Peloponnese Peninsula. On the territory, the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 180,000 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. It has a view…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 55,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory of the b…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 8926 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. Water was suppli…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 6500 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Greece, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 9694 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halkidi…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 330,000
For sale a fenced land area of 11,500 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 8,050,000
For sale a fenced land area of 230,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on th…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 4,200,000
For sale a fenced land area of 60,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on the…
Plot of landin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 6800 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halkidi…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 3,200,000
For sale a fenced land area of 41865 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Greece, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 8107 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halkidi…
Plot of landin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 4500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkid…
Plot of landin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 2500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkid…
Plot of landin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkid…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,410,000
Land for sale with an area of 16039 sq.m. on the island of Crete. It has a magnificent view …
Plot of landin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 2,000,000
Plot of landin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 530,000
Land for sale with an area of 8501 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halkidi…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 14364 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir