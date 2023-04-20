Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Saronis, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
1 230 m²
€ 260,000
ID: #GTK021 - Kalyvia Thorikou, Lagonisi: corner plot of 1230sq.m. under inclusion acre perm…
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 601 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The plot of land is located in Saronida area
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale land of 536 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 322 sq.me…
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
The plot is located in the area Anavissos
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
The plot is located in the Kalivia Thorikou area
