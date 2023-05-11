Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Rhodes, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Archangelos, Greece
Plot of land
Archangelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land in Kritika, Greece
Plot of land
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Archangelos, Greece
Plot of land
Archangelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Mandriko, Greece
Plot of land
Mandriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Salakos, Greece
Plot of land
Salakos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Plot of land in Kiotari, Greece
Plot of land
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Kiotari, Greece
Plot of land
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
