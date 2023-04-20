UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Seaview Lands for Sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6440 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale in the area of 5042 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 10750 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 37011 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6700 square meters.m. on the peninsula of Athon, the region of…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 2500 square meters.m. on the peninsula of Athon, the region of…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 2,200,000
For sale a fenced land area of 18755 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water has been supplied …
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with th…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 445,000
Land for sale with an area of 4200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
7 800 m²
€ 5,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 7800 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory, the land…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
2 350 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2350 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory of the b…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 70000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land
Kritika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale fenced land of 2350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land
Laerma, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has electricity supply, the p…
Plot of land
Lachania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land
Archangelos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 3680 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of 6…
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 290 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale fenced land of 18755 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land
Archangelos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Mandriko, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land
Salakos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 37011 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land
Kiotari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land
Kiotari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 5042 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land
Malonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The land has a sea view. The plot of land…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 1812 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The territory has water supply, electrici…
