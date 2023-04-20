Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale in the area of 5042 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 37011 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6700 square meters.m. on the peninsula of Athon, the region of…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 2,200,000
For sale a fenced land area of 18755 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water has been supplied …
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with th…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
€ 445,000
Land for sale with an area of 4200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
Plot of land in Lachania, Greece
Lachania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Archangelos, Greece
Archangelos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 3680 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of 6…
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 290 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Ialysos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale fenced land of 18755 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kritika, Greece
Kritika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 376 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Archangelos, Greece
Archangelos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Mandriko, Greece
Mandriko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Salakos, Greece
Salakos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 37011 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Kiotari, Greece
Kiotari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Kiotari, Greece
Kiotari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 5042 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
