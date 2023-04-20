Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Lands for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

100 properties total found
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6440 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Section 4.023 is located on Rhodes Island
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 2,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 42,000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale in the area of 5042 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 10750 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 4,500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 33802 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 37011 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6700 square meters.m. on the peninsula of Athon, the region of…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 380,000
Land for sale with an area of 5600 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Also for sale is a neighbo…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 8000 square meters.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was suppl…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 3,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 46,000 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 2500 square meters.m. on the peninsula of Athon, the region of…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 690,000
Land for sale with an area of 8500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 2,200,000
For sale a fenced land area of 18755 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water has been supplied …
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 560,000
Land for sale with an area of 760 square meters.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was suppli…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 11120 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with the…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,900,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2300 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory of the b…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 340,000
For sale a fenced land area of 422 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 17,500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with th…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 4320 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 9500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 7400 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 3,450,000
Land for sale with an area of 3650 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with th…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 660,000
Land for sale with an area of 4521 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 445,000
Land for sale with an area of 4200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir