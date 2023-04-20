UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Lands for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6440 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Section 4.023 is located on Rhodes Island
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 2,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 42,000 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale in the area of 5042 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 10750 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2500 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 4,500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 33802 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidik…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 37011 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6700 square meters.m. on the peninsula of Athon, the region of…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 380,000
Land for sale with an area of 5600 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Also for sale is a neighbo…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 8000 square meters.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was suppl…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 3,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 46,000 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 2500 square meters.m. on the peninsula of Athon, the region of…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 690,000
Land for sale with an area of 8500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 2,200,000
For sale a fenced land area of 18755 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water has been supplied …
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 560,000
Land for sale with an area of 760 square meters.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was suppli…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 11120 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with the…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,900,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2300 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory of the b…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 340,000
For sale a fenced land area of 422 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 17,500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with th…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 4320 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 9500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 7400 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 3,450,000
Land for sale with an area of 3650 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. On the territory with th…
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 660,000
Land for sale with an area of 4521 sq.m. on the island of Rhodes. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 445,000
Land for sale with an area of 4200 sq.m. on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki.…
