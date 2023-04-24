Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit

Seaview Lands for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

126 properties total found
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3637 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.me…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale fenced land of 1901 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,234,000
For sale fenced land of 3821 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale fenced land of 294 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 9491 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale fenced land of 1965 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1386 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale fenced land of 6078 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, well, water supply, e…
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 6800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Viranepiskopi, Greece
Plot of land
Viranepiskopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale land of 1580 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale fenced land of 4910 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Violi Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale land of 4060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 4110 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Violi Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pigi, Greece
Plot of land
Pigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Gallos, Greece
Plot of land
Gallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale fenced land of 34750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply,…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 535 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.met…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir