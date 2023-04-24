Seaview Lands for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3637 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.me…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale fenced land of 1901 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,234,000
For sale fenced land of 3821 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale fenced land of 294 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 9491 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale fenced land of 1965 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1386 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale fenced land of 6078 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, well, water supply, e…
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 6800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Viranepiskopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale land of 1580 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale fenced land of 4910 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale land of 4060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 4110 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Pigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Gallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale fenced land of 34750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply,…
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 535 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.met…
