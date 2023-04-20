Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Rethymni Municipality

Seaview Lands for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

87 properties total found
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3637 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.me…
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 9491 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1386 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale fenced land of 6078 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 6800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Viranepiskopi, Greece
Plot of land
Viranepiskopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale land of 1580 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale fenced land of 4910 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Violi Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale land of 4060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Violi Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pigi, Greece
Plot of land
Pigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Gallos, Greece
Plot of land
Gallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale fenced land of 34750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply,…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 535 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.met…
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,750,000
For sale fenced land of 4996 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Adele, Greece
Plot of land
Adele, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 3900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Nea Magnisia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Nea Magnisia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir