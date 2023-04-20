Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 9491 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale fenced land of 6078 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale fenced land of 4910 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Franzeskiana Metochia, Greece
Plot of land
Franzeskiana Metochia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 22318 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Gonia, Greece
Plot of land
Gonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4622 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pigi, Greece
Plot of land
Pigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Pigi, Greece
Plot of land
Pigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Pigi, Greece
Plot of land
Pigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 535 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.met…
Plot of land in Adele, Greece
Plot of land
Adele, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Nea Magnisia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Violi Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 707 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Roussospiti, Greece
Plot of land
Roussospiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 980 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kastellos, Greece
Plot of land
Kastellos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Gallos, Greece
Plot of land
Gallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Maroulas, Greece
Plot of land
Maroulas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kyrianna, Greece
Plot of land
Kyrianna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 1760 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 877 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Roupes, Greece
Plot of land
Roupes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale land of 8556 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Viranepiskopi, Greece
Plot of land
Viranepiskopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Erfi, Greece
Plot of land
Erfi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chromonastiri, Greece
Plot of land
Chromonastiri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale a plot of land 18736 sq.m in Crete. The territory can be divided into 4 sections of…
