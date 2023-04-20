Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Rethymni Municipality

Lands for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

150 properties total found
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
€ 7,200,000
This is a huge plot of land for sale in Skaleta Rethymnon. It has got a total surface of 82.…
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
€ 900,000
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Skaleta Rethymnon. It has got a total sur…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 85,000
A short distance from the center of the Roussospiti settlement, a plot of 1135 sq.m., even…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 150,000
FOR SALE exclusive buildable flat plot of land with a total surface of 4340 sq.m. with build…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 120,000
In the area of Sfakaki 9km from the town of Rethymnon and just 370m. from the sea, there is …
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 110,000
For sale corner plot of 2670 sqm in Perama Rethymnon. The property has olive trees, beautifu…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 292,000
In the settlement of Violi Haraki, just a few minutes from the center of Rethymnon city, a p…
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 72,000
FOR SALE exclusive buildable sloping plot of total surface of 1078 sq.m. with building coeff…
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Plot of 4805 sq.m. near Gerani Rethymnon is available for sale. It has great building capabi…
Plot of land in Argyroupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Argyroupoli, Greece
€ 135,000
This land for sale in Rethymnon, is located in the popular and large village of Episkopi. It…
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
€ 220,000
This is a sloping plot of land for sale in Rethymnon Crete located 800 mtrs away from the vi…
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
€ 180,000
This plot for sale in Rethymno, Crete is located in the area of Gerani. The plot has a surfa…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
500 m²
€ 140,000
Property Code. 1298 - Plot Arkadi FOR SALE. Size: 500 sq.m, Price140.000 € Κωδ: 1298 - Αρκ…
Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 21000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3637 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.me…
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 9491 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1386 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale fenced land of 6078 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Roupes, Greece
Plot of land
Roupes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
This is a building plot of7.250sq.min Rethymno, Crete. The plot is divided in two separate p…
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 6800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Viranepiskopi, Greece
Plot of land
Viranepiskopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale land of 1580 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Gallos, Greece
Plot of land
Gallos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir