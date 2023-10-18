Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Area 200 m²
Ref: 1132 - For sale Peristeri Land total area of 200 sq.m., Price: 120.000 € George Kostaki…
€120,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Area 185 m²
Ref: 154 - Peristeri SALE Land with an area of 185 sqm, Price: € 100,000 George Kostakis Yo…
€100,000
