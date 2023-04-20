Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens

Lands for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
135 m²
€ 150,000
ID: #FG018 - Piraeus suburbs, Tavros: FOR SALE plane plot 135sm with facade length of 12μm, …
Plot of land in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 262,500
For sale land of 329 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 396 sq.me…
Plot of land in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Athens. The land plot is situated in the region of Nikea
Plot of land in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, the plot qualifies fo…
