Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus

Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Megara, Greece
Plot of land
Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Vlychada, Greece
Plot of land
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Aspropyrgos, Greece
Plot of land
Aspropyrgos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Area 2 721 m²
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land in Selinia, Greece
Plot of land
Selinia, Greece
Area 208 m²
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Chaidari, Greece
Plot of land
Chaidari, Greece
Area 200 m²
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Area 500 m²
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 550 m²
€ 950,000
Plot of land in Chaidari, Greece
Plot of land
Chaidari, Greece
Area 185 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Plot of land
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 303 m²
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Korydallos, Greece
Plot of land
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Paloulia, Greece
Plot of land
Paloulia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
Plot of land in Vlychada, Greece
Plot of land
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
Plot of land in Mesagros, Greece
Plot of land
Mesagros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 148,000
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 106,000
Plot of land in Perdika, Greece
Plot of land
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Megara, Greece
Plot of land
Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land in Skaramangas, Greece
Plot of land
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Chaidari, Greece
Plot of land
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Plot of land in Mesagros, Greece
Plot of land
Mesagros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
Plot of land in Chaidari, Greece
Plot of land
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Perdika, Greece
Plot of land
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Agia Marina, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Korydallos, Greece
Plot of land
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Vathy, Greece
Plot of land
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Agia Marina, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir