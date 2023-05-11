Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

39 properties total found
Plot of land in Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Agios Vlassios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
Area 5 700 m²
€ 240,000
Plot of land in Zagora, Greece
Plot of land
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Plot of land in byzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
byzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Makrιnitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrιnitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Nea Ionia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Plot of land in byzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
byzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Lavkos, Greece
Plot of land
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Ksorychti, Greece
Plot of land
Ksorychti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land in Achillio, Greece
Plot of land
Achillio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
Plot of land in Mouresi, Greece
Plot of land
Mouresi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Syki, Greece
Plot of land
Syki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
Plot of land in Kalamaki (Propan), Greece
Plot of land
Kalamaki (Propan), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
