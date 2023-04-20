Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Islands

Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
16 000 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 581638 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Trizina Karatzas for €120.000. Discove…
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
4 160 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 1256 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Trizina Galatas for €65.000 . Discover the fe…
Plot of land in Agios Nektarios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nektarios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.me…
Plot of land in Troezen, Greece
Plot of land
Troezen, Greece
300 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 11310 - Plot FOR SALE in Trizina Center for €35.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 267,000
For sale land of 6458 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 880 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Municipality of Kythira, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kythira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 810,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir