  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica

Seaview Lands for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a wonderfull sea view. We offer you…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
Plot of land in agios nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
agios nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 200 sq.m is located in Palea Fokia area
