Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
The plot of land is located in Kaluvia area
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir