  Realting.com
  Greece
  Thessaly and Central Greece
  Central Greece

Seaview Lands for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in agios isidoros, Greece
Plot of land
agios isidoros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
The building plot of land, is located, in Porto Germeno.A coastal area of the Corinthian Gyl…
