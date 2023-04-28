Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Plot of land in agios isidoros, Greece
agios isidoros, Greece
Price on request
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in Dilesi, Greece
Dilesi, Greece
€ 5,750,000
For sale land of 97783 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building p…
Plot of land in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
€ 690,000
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
ampelochori, Greece
€ 580,000
A corner plot of land of 655 sq.m is for sale, in Attica.There is a permition to build an ac…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
ampelochori, Greece
€ 420,000
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
ampelochori, Greece
€ 200,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
ampelochori, Greece
€ 130,000
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 337 sq.me…
Plot of land in Thiva, Greece
Thiva, Greece
€ 165,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Mouriki, Greece
Mouriki, Greece
€ 200,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
ampelochori, Greece
€ 87,000
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the coastal suburb of Attic…
Plot of land in Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
€ 2,500,000
The building plot of land, is located, in Porto Germeno.A coastal area of the Corinthian Gyl…
Plot of land in Dilesi, Greece
Dilesi, Greece
€ 400,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.meters
Plot of land in Arachova, Greece
Arachova, Greece
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2470 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a wonderfull city view. The …
