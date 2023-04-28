UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece
13 properties total found
Plot of land
agios isidoros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,750,000
For sale land of 97783 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building p…
Plot of land
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
A corner plot of land of 655 sq.m is for sale, in Attica.There is a permition to build an ac…
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 337 sq.me…
Plot of land
Thiva, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Mouriki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the coastal suburb of Attic…
Plot of land
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
The building plot of land, is located, in Porto Germeno.A coastal area of the Corinthian Gyl…
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.meters
Plot of land
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2470 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a wonderfull city view. The …
