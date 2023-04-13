UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Seaview Lands for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece
882 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 14364 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 612,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,070,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 397,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 4,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 15,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 360,000
Land for sale with an area of 1100 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 6950 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 372,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1084 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 19000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 18321 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory with the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 940,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4700 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,400,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Electricity is supplied to …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 765,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4500 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Electricity is supplied to…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 16,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 288,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 2,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2980 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 330,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1333 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 480,000
Land for sale with an area of 25,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 8000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4500 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. Water was suppl…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 2,900,000
Land for sale with an area of 185,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 450,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1305 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. Water was suppl…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 360,000
Land for sale with an area of 21311 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 480,000
Land for sale with an area of 4500 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. It has a magnifi…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 17,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. It has a magnificent view…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,900,000
Land for sale with an area of 7756 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on the te…
