Lands for sale in Rafina, Greece

Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 1,600,000
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view. The land …
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 75,000
€ 75,000
For sale land of 930 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is situated in the city of Artemida, Attica
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 37,000
€ 37,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is situated in the region of Artemida
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 37,000
€ 37,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is situated in the region of Artemida
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 557,000
€ 557,000
For sale land of 1750 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Rafina
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 330,000
€ 330,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 550 sq.m is located in Nea Makri area
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 80,000
€ 80,000
The plot of land in which there is apossibility to build 100 sq.m is located in Rafina area
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 180,000
€ 180,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 150,000
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 650,000
€ 650,000
For sale land of 635 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 570 sq.me…
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 190,000
€ 190,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
€ 310,000
€ 310,000
For sale fenced land of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
