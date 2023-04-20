Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Pool Lands for sale in Polygyros, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Vatopedi, Greece
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 800,000
Vatopedi SALE Plot for construction Area: 5000 m2, Code. HPS707, 800.000 €
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 470,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 5,500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir