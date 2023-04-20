UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Polygyros
Seaview Lands for Sale in Polygyros, Greece
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 470,000
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 5,500,000
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 16600 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 402 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, buil…
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 623 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land
Vavdos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale fenced land of 2100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale land of 3659 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, buildi…
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale land of 6974 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 4913 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale fenced land of 6000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 2609 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 100058 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 1670 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 106,000
For sale land of 5300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 13252 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map