  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 5283 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 59063 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has well, building permission …
Plot of land in gerakine, Greece
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 5338 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Taxiarchis, Greece
Plot of land
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has well, electricity supply. …
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Olynthos, Greece
Plot of land
Olynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Vatopedi, Greece
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 465 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 465 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 1860 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
For sale land of 320 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply. The …
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 11,000
For sale land of 320 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the pl…
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 5301 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
