Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Platanias Municipality

Seaview Lands for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

39 properties total found
Plot of land in Kamisiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 570 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Plot of land
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Kolimbari, Greece
Plot of land
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale land of 485 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kontomari, Greece
Plot of land
Kontomari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 2010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale fenced land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Xamoudochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xamoudochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Xamoudochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xamoudochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Kontomari, Greece
Plot of land
Kontomari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kontomari, Greece
Plot of land
Kontomari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Xamoudochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xamoudochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kyparissos, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Xamoudochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xamoudochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has electricity supply, building per…
Plot of land in Kyparissos, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Kyparissos, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
For sale land of 1703 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Melissourgeio, Greece
Plot of land
Melissourgeio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Melissourgeio, Greece
Plot of land
Melissourgeio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale land of 1229 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Melissourgeio, Greece
Plot of land
Melissourgeio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale land of 2034 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 196,000
For sale fenced land of 1038 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 192,000
For sale fenced land of 512 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Marathokefala, Greece
Plot of land
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in Kolimbari, Greece
Plot of land
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale fenced land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Kamisiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir