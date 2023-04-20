Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Platanias Municipality

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Modio, Greece
Plot of land
Modio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kolimbari, Greece
Plot of land
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale land of 485 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Fournes, Greece
Plot of land
Fournes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 36000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale fenced land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Meskla, Greece
Plot of land
Meskla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 151 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kamisiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
For sale land of 1703 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Melissourgeio, Greece
Plot of land
Melissourgeio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Melissourgeio, Greece
Plot of land
Melissourgeio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale land of 1229 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Melissourgeio, Greece
Plot of land
Melissourgeio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale land of 2034 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Melissourgeio, Greece
Plot of land
Melissourgeio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale land of 13247 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 196,000
For sale fenced land of 1038 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 192,000
For sale fenced land of 512 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kolimbari, Greece
Plot of land
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Spilia, Greece
Plot of land
Spilia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 72,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Fournes, Greece
Plot of land
Fournes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 143,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
