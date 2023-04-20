UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Platanias Municipality
Lands for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece
85 properties total found
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 180,000
This land for sale in Darmarochori, Platanias, Chania, is a fantastic plot with very nice de…
Plot of land
Koufos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 150,000
This amphitheatric land for sale in Maleme, Chania, is a unique plot of a total 1180 sqms wi…
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
For sale land of 2562 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 2140 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 2140 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale fenced land of 243 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Vatolakkos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 350,000
This fantastic plot for sale in Maleme, Platanias is just 120 m away from the sandy beach of…
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A flat sea front plot of 14000 sqm with high building density of 6500 sqm and direct access …
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 180,000
This plot of land for sale in Tavronitis is 3200 sqm with a building density of 200 sqm. It …
Plot of land
Polemarchi, Greece
€ 80,000
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in a serene area, in the vill…
Plot of land
Glossa, Greece
€ 50,000
This beautiful plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the picturesque village o…
Plot of land
Glossa, Greece
€ 60,000
This amazing plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the picturesque village of …
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 150,000
This plot of land for sale in Chania is located just steps away from the beautiful beach of …
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
Price on request
This is a seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located in the area of Ta…
Plot of land
Xamoudochori, Greece
€ 50,000
These two plots of land for sale in Chania are located next to the main road of the village …
Plot of land
Polemarchi, Greece
€ 130,000
These two plots for sale in the area of Platanias, are located in the village Polemarchi. Th…
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 165,000
Plot of land for sale in Chania, in the area of Platanias. The plot has a surface of 715 sqm…
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 100,000
This plot for sale in the area of Platanias, Chania covers 760 sqms and offers a building de…
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 180,000
Plot for sale in Platanias, Chania, with a surface of 1172 sqms. The plot has a building den…
Plot of land
Drapanias, Greece
€ 65,000
This plot of land for sale in Chania is located in the village of Plakalona, between Kissamo…
Plot of land
Drapanias, Greece
€ 80,000
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
Plot of land
Drapanias, Greece
€ 75,000
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
€ 47,000
This plot for sale in Vlacheronitissa, Chania has a surface of 1208 sqms and a building dens…
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 1,000,000
This plot for sale in Chania is located on the seafront of the area of Maleme. It has a size…
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 570 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
