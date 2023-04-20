Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Platamonas

Seaview Lands for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Platamonas, Greece
Plot of land
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir