  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Platamonas

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Platamonas, Greece
Plot of land
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale fenced land of 5950 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wa…
Plot of land in Platamonas, Greece
Plot of land
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wa…
Plot of land in Platamonas, Greece
Plot of land
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Platamonas, Greece
Plot of land
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
