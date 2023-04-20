Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Plagiari

Seaview Lands for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 12646 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 7104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale land of 9160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
