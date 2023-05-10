Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus

Seaview Lands for Sale in Piraeus, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Paloulia, Greece
Plot of land
Paloulia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Perdika, Greece
Plot of land
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Agia Marina, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
