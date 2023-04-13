Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Seaview Lands for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

68 properties total found
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 2281 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 992 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 380,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 4600 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 3500 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 330,000
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 1300 square meters.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was suppli…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 1123 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 4,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 65,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,050,000
Land for sale with an area of 21919 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Electricity was supplied t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 1208 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 715 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 800,000
For sale a fenced land area of 924 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 3904 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 800,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4586 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the bu…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
For sale a fenced land area of 10,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 590,000
Land for sale with an area of 750 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
35 000 m²
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 35,000 square meters.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supp…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 3900 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water has been supplied on …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 1400 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water has been supplied on …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 12955 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 380,000
For sale a fenced land area of 9062 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water has been supplied on…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory with the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 10300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory with the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 9735 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
