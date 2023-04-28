Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Seaview Lands for Sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
The plot of land is located in Stilida area There is a possibility to build 200 sq.m
Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
The plot of land, in which there is a possibility to build 200 sq.m is located in Stilida area
