  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Lands for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Plot of land
Kamena Vourla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
The plot is located in Kamena Vourla
Plot of land in Kenourgio, Greece
Plot of land
Kenourgio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 24918 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in drepano, Greece
Plot of land
drepano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 14756 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Central Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Central Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Lamia, Greece
Plot of land
Lamia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of 6…
Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
The plot of land is located in Stilida area There is a possibility to build 200 sq.m
Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
The plot of land, in which there is a possibility to build 200 sq.m is located in Stilida area
Plot of land in agia aikaterine, Greece
Plot of land
agia aikaterine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in Skarfia, Greece
Plot of land
Skarfia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electricit…
