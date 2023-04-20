Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Peristasi, Greece

Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 660 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 17,500
For sale land of 924 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale land of 9911 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, the plot quali…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 48714 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 525 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale fenced land of 1140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 935 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,500
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, buildi…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,000
For sale land of 4275 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 11135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 6830 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, …
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 8484 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
