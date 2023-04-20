Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Peraia

Lands for sale in Peraia, Greece

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Area : Perea
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 102,000
For sale land of 4770 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale land of 626 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.Construction is not allowed on…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale fenced land of 2200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has bui…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
A plot for sale near Thessaloniki. An area of 4500 sq with possibility of construction of 20…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 7350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 12875 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale fenced land of 495 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wate…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 2670 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure,…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 12500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure,…
