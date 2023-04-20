Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Neochorouda, Greece
Plot of land
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,500,000
For sale land of 37500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Neochorouda, Greece
Plot of land
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 11375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Neochorouda, Greece
Plot of land
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
Plot of land in Neochorouda, Greece
Plot of land
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 1515 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Neochorouda, Greece
Plot of land
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 9500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Neochorouda, Greece
Plot of land
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 3450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Neochorouda, Greece
Plot of land
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 4614 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
