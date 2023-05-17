UAE
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Clear all
324 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Pelekas, Greece
1
1
€ 330,000
For sale, a wonderful plot of 2.250 sq.m with panoramic sea view in the west of Corfu! The p…
Recommend
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Recommend
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1
1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Recommend
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Recommend
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1
1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2187 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Recommend
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1
1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Recommend
Plot of land
Ermones, Greece
1
1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Recommend
Plot of land
Antiperni, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
The plot is located in the area of Antipernoi, in the north of Corfu. The access is by a cou…
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Garouna, Greece
1
1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Prokopios, Greece
1
1
€ 13,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, c…
Recommend
Plot of land
Nissaki, Greece
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
Recommend
Plot of land
Sokraki, Greece
1
1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 4056 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Markos, Greece
1
1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 90000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Recommend
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Recommend
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
1
1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
Recommend
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Recommend
Plot of land
Gastouri, Greece
1
1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Recommend
Plot of land
Lefki, Greece
1
1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 7318 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
Recommend
Plot of land
Sinarades, Greece
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale a land plot 4.260 sq.m in the area of Sinarades in the western part of the island o…
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1
1
Price on request
A land plot of 6.000 sq.m is for sale in the Prasoudi area in the southwest of Corfu island.…
Recommend
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
1
1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Recommend
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
1
1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Recommend
Plot of land
Pelekas, Greece
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale, a land plot of 4.500 sq.m in the Pelekas area in the western part of the island, 1…
Recommend
Plot of land
Souleika, Greece
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Elias, Greece
1
1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1
1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 15233 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissi…
Recommend
Plot of land
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
2
1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has structure, water su…
Recommend
