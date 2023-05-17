Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

324 properties total found
Plot of land in Pelekas, Greece
Plot of land
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale, a wonderful plot of 2.250 sq.m with panoramic sea view in the west of Corfu! The p…
Plot of land in Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of land in Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Plot of land in Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2187 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Ermones, Greece
Plot of land
Ermones, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Antiperni, Greece
Plot of land
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
The plot is located in the area of Antipernoi, in the north of Corfu. The access is by a cou…
Plot of land in Ano Garouna, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Garouna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, c…
Plot of land in Nissaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Sokraki, Greece
Plot of land
Sokraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 4056 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in Agios Markos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 90000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Plot of land in Chalikounas, Greece
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Pentáti, Greece
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land in Gastouri, Greece
Plot of land
Gastouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Lefki, Greece
Plot of land
Lefki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 7318 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
Plot of land in Sinarades, Greece
Plot of land
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale a land plot 4.260 sq.m in the area of Sinarades in the western part of the island o…
Plot of land in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
A land plot of 6.000 sq.m is for sale in the Prasoudi area in the southwest of Corfu island.…
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in megale mantineia, Greece
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Pelekas, Greece
Plot of land
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale, a land plot of 4.500 sq.m in the Pelekas area in the western part of the island, 1…
Plot of land in Souleika, Greece
Plot of land
Souleika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Agios Elias, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Elias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 15233 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has structure, water su…
