Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
20 properties total found
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
1
1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
1
1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
1
1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
peribolakia, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 1390 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
1
1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the pl…
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1
1
€ 850,000
The plot of land is located in the suburb of Loutraki, on lake Vouliagmeni, it has a magnifi…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 3941 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 497 sq…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 75 sq.m…
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1
1
€ 125,000
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
Plot of land
Paralia, Greece
1
1
€ 90,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 144 sq.m is located in Kato Diminio area
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1
1
€ 260,000
The plot of land is located in Kranidi area
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1
1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1
1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Alepochori, Greece
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 552 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1
1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
1
1
€ 9,500,000
One of the largest and most beautiful private country estates in Greece. Located 1,5 hours b…
