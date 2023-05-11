Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

20 properties total found
Plot of land in megale mantineia, Greece
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Kato Doliana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in peribolakia, Greece
Plot of land
peribolakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 1390 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Iliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the pl…
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
The plot of land is located in the suburb of Loutraki, on lake Vouliagmeni, it has a magnifi…
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 3941 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 497 sq…
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 75 sq.m…
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Paralia, Greece
Plot of land
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 144 sq.m is located in Kato Diminio area
Plot of land in dorouphi, Greece
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
The plot of land is located in Kranidi area
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Alepochori, Greece
Plot of land
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 552 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 9,500,000
One of the largest and most beautiful private country estates in Greece. Located 1,5 hours b…
