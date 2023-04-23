Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Seaview Lands for Sale in Pella Regional Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Sfendami, Greece
Plot of land
Sfendami, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale land of 958 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Sfendami, Greece
Plot of land
Sfendami, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2015 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale land of 561 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 3900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale fenced land of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 3830 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale land of 415 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Sfendami, Greece
Plot of land
Sfendami, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 10,600
For sale land of 10600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir