Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
  6. Pefka

Lands for sale in Pefka, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Pefka, Greece
Plot of land
Pefka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land in Pefka, Greece
Plot of land
Pefka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Pefka, Greece
Plot of land
Pefka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 2750 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir